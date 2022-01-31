Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $112.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

