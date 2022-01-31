Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 479,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,671,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,883 shares of company stock worth $59,644,645. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $131.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $252.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

