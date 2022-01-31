Chia Network (XCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.92 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,733.37 or 0.07098884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.98 or 0.99742289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006841 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

