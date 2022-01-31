Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Trading 1% Higher

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

