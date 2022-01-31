China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of China Carbon Graphite Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,729. China Carbon Graphite Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
