China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of China Carbon Graphite Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,729. China Carbon Graphite Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

