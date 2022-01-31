Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $4.39

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.57. Chindata Group shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 17,155 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.