Christopher B. Ehrlich Acquires 5,000 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.65. 16,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,027,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFTR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

