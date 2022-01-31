Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.14.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $201.69 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.28 and a 200 day moving average of $221.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

