Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.81. Cian shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 925 shares traded.

CIAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. VTB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cian Plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

