Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) was down 2.6% on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $130.00. The stock traded as low as $67.44 and last traded at $67.45. Approximately 1,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 87,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cimpress by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cimpress by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

