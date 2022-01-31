CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.73. CI&T shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 721 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CINT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

