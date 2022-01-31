Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Wingstop worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period.

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.28.

WING opened at $150.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.49. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.07, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: Oversold

