Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,956 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Tenable worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.65. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.