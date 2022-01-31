Citigroup Inc. Buys 93,622 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,622 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of Ready Capital worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

