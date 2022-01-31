Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Perficient worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Perficient by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Perficient by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $99.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average of $118.07. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

