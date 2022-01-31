Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLK. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 18,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 425.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 87,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 222.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 50.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

TLK stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.