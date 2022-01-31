Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.37% of Nabors Industries worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $53,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries stock opened at $107.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.94. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $885.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.