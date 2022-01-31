Citigroup Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $203.66 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.27 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.