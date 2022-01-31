Citigroup Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tronox worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE TROX opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

