Citigroup Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.