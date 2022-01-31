Citigroup Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

