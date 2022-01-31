Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 30.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

