Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $31.44 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -276.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

