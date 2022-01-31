Citigroup Inc. Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 283,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $7,864,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $19,169,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of XPAC Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

