Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,761 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

SCCO stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

