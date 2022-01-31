Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 187,157 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after purchasing an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

