Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83,604 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 618,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 331,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,062,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 888,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

