Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,232,975 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UA opened at $15.57 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

In other news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UA. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

