Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,432 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $147,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $203,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $38.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

