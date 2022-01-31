Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,536 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of SkyWest worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SkyWest by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SkyWest by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 225,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 134,238 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

SKYW opened at $37.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

