Citigroup Inc. Sells 173,627 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 173,627 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

