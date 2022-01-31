Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,553 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,553 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,987,000 after buying an additional 316,610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,192,000 after buying an additional 304,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,730,000 after buying an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,168,000 after buying an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.84.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

