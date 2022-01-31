Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,879 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rayonier worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 87,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth $135,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 40.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

