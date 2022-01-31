Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,051 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,051 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of bluebird bio worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

