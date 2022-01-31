Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,417 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,417 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Denbury worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $71.43 on Monday. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.00.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.97.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

