Citigroup Inc. Sells 29,285 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Kura Oncology worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 239,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 19.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on KURA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $857.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

