Citigroup Inc. Sells 870 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,024.32 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,020.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,074.07.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

