Citigroup Inc. Sells 95,927 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Unum Group worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

NYSE:UNM opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

