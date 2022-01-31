Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Down to $105.55

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.55, but opened at $102.30. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $101.62, with a volume of 205,579 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

