City Holding Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.61. City has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $88.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in City by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in City by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in City by 89.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in City by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in City by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

