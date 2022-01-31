City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35.

CHCO stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. City has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in City by 89.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in City by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in City by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

