Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,184 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of Clean Harbors worth $67,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $90.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

