Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 523,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,726,000 after purchasing an additional 95,886 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.