Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 9,540 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,548. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

