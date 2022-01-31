CloakCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $339.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $339.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008429 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,755,969 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.