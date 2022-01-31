CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE CNF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.28. 101,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 543.88 and a current ratio of 543.88. The company has a market capitalization of $224.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.31. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNFinance will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNF shares. TheStreet raised CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Greenridge Global upped their target price on CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.