Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Codexis accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Codexis worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 359,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Codexis by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 265,885 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter worth about $5,414,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $18.79 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

