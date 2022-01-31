Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,738 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cognyte Software worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CGNT. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.67. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

