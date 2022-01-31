CoinEx Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $764,506.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $37.02 million and approximately $764,506.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044604 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00113353 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.