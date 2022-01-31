Colliers Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,725,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 124,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 366,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

